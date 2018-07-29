Antonio Brown wants Dez Bryant to join the Steelers

AP

At a time when the Browns may be considering adding receiver Dez Bryant, another team in the AFC North could be interested. Or, more accurately, one of the team’s highest-profile players definitely is interested.

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has made a pitch on Twitter for Dez to come to Pittsburgh. “Come play with me @ DezBryant let’s get the chip……….Eat Greedy……Big plates,” Brown said.

For his part, Dez apparently would be interested in Pittsburgh, since he retweeted the message from Brown.

Dez would be the No. 3 receiver at best in Pittsburgh, since the Steelers have Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Then there’s the question of how quickly Dez could learn the Steelers offense, after eight years of playing in Dallas.

That will be the biggest challenge no matter where Bryant lands. Few veteran receivers make an impact with a new team right away, especially when they arrive during training camp or the preseason. Getting up to speed with a new offense, new terms, new teammates, and new coaches can be akin to changing the tire on a moving car. For Dez, who has only played for the Cowboys — and who has been in only one offense throughout his time in Dallas — making a quick adjustment to new everything will be a major challenge.