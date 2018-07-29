Arthur Blank hopes for anthem compromise that allows everyone to focus on issues

Posted by Josh Alper on July 29, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
Steelers owner Art Rooney II said recently that he believes there is “common ground” to be found between players and the league when it comes to setting a policy for the national anthem as talks continue between the NFL and NFLPA on that front.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank sounds like he’s in a similar frame of mind. He said on NFL Network Sunday that he “couldn’t be happier” that the two sides are talking and that he’s sensed a strong connection between players and owners when it comes to finding a solution that turns down the heat on a topic that’s created quite a bit of it over the last couple of years. 

Blank said that the issues players have raised over that period “are real” and that he wants to find an agreement that allows those issues to be prioritized while the rancor subsides.

“I don’t think it’s to the benefit of anybody in the league, players or league or the causes themselves, to have that kind of uproar around it and have the President of the United States in the middle of it,” Blanks said. “My hope is the fact that they’re talking now … is that some sort of compromise will come out of it that will not compromise us focusing on issues.”

That may be wishful thinking with the President in the middle of it and showing no signs of leaving the issue alone. There’s also the fact that other owners like Jerry Jones have a more strident view of how the league should proceed. Blank said he didn’t think Jones’ feelings would get in the way of the kind of agreement he hopes to see, but the existence a solution that pleases everybody remains very much in doubt.

