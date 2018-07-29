Bengals seventh-rounder Rod Taylor tore his ACL

AP

One Bengals draft pick is going to miss the entire 2018 season.

Guard Rod Taylor went down with a knee injury during Thursday’s practice and the team confirmed that the seventh-round pick suffered a torn ACL.

Taylor played guard and tackle at the University of Mississippi and Geoff Hobson of the team’s website said he was set to compete for time at right guard before the injury. Christian Westerman, Trey Hopkins and Alex Redmond are among those working at the position this summer.

Taylor was one of 11 Bengals draft picks this April and he will land on injured reserve at some point before the start of the regular season.