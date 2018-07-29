Calvin Ridley will return to practice on Sunday

Getty Images

Falcons rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley left Saturday’s practice early because of a hamstring issue, but coach Dan Quinn said all indications were that it was a “minor precaution” rather than a major concern.

That initial read looks like it was an accurate one. Per multiple reports from Falcons camp, Quinn said that Ridley will be back on the practice field Sunday.

Ridley was the 25th overall pick of this year’s draft and is expected to join Julio Jones and Mohamaed Sanu as targets for Matt Ryan at wide receiver this year.

Defensive end Takk McKinley, who was Atlanta’s first-round pick in 2017, also left Saturday’s practice with an right arm injury. McKinley, who had right shoulder surgery in 2017, will not practice on Sunday.