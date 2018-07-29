Carlos Dunlap: I would love to get a deal done with the Bengals

Getty Images

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap is heading into the fifth and final year of his five-year contract, and he’d like to get a new deal done.

Dunlap said today that he’s hoping to work out a new deal now, rather than hit free agency next year.

“I would love to get it done,” Dunlap said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “I would love to finish my career here as a Bengal. We’ve done some great things. Right now I’m the [Bengals’] career leader [with 64.5 sacks] as a defensive end. I would like to extend that gap between me and the next. We just want to focus on that and worry about the rest later. Right now we’re in camp and back to football so I’m just enjoying that moment and letting my agent handle that with the owners.”

Dunlap’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was at the Bengals’ practice today, and Dunlap said he’s hoping Rosenhaus can get something done.

“When you see him out here, you know he’s doing something. He’s out here for a reason. But there’s no breaking news to give you guys so it is what it is,” Dunlap said.

This year Dunlap has a base salary of $7 million.