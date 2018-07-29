Chargers rookie TE Austin Roberts tore his ACL on Saturday

Getty Images

Another Chargers tight end has been lost for the year to a torn ACL.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn announced on Sunday, via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, that undrafted rookie Austin Roberts tore his ACL during Saturday’s practice. That’s the same injury that Hunter Henry suffered while working out in the offseason and the Chargers also lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a torn Achilles since players reported for camp last week.

Roberts, whose father Alfredo was an NFL tight end, caught 35 passes for 500 yards and three touchdowns during his time at UCLA. Virgil Green, Braedon Bowman, Sean Culkin, Cole Hunt and Ben Johnson are the remaining tight ends on the Chargers roster.

That group could change if the team strikes a deal for Antonio Gates to return for another season. Gates’ agent Tom Condon said last week that the two sides are talking about a contract.