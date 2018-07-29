Da’Ron Payne to miss 2-3 weeks with ankle injury

Getty Images

Da'Ron Payne will miss the next few weeks of his first NFL training camp due to an ankle injury.

Washington coach Jay Gruden said that Payne had his left ankle stepped on during practice on Friday. Payne will wear a boot to protect the ankle for the next week and is expected to be off the field for two or three weeks overall, but Gruden said he didn’t see the injury as a big setback for the rookie.

“He’s big, strong, physical,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “He’ll probably get stronger in his two weeks working out. He’s in great shape, so it’s not a big deal. He’s already very smart, knows the defense, so he’s in great shape.”

Payne’s selection made it two straight years that Washington has taken an Alabama defensive lineman in the first round of the draft. Jonathan Allen was limited to five games due to a Lisfranc injury last year and the team dealt with a slew of other injuries across the roster. They’ll be hoping that Payne’s current predicament isn’t the start of a similar cycle.