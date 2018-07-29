Eagles players unclear on helmet rule after meeting with officials

Posted by Josh Alper on July 29, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
AP

Eagles players met with NFL officials to get a better understanding of the new rules governing the use of helmets that have been put into effect this season, but one of the team’s linebackers said they left the meeting without realizing that goal.

During the meeting, Eagles players were shown video of plays that would now be considered illegal and then showed officials a video of safety Malcom Jenkins’ hit that knocked Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks out of the Super Bowl with a concussion. The play did not result in a flag in February and the officials were split on whether it would now draw a flag, which is why Nigel Bradham still felt unclear when the meeting ended.

“We were trying to ask questions to get a better understanding, and yet they couldn’t really give us an answer,” Bradham said, via ESPN.com. “They couldn’t give us what we were looking for.”

Running back Matt Jones said it was “definitely going back and forth” between players and officials regarding what would be deemed illegal contact under the new rules. Ultimately, though, Jones said the players will have to abide by the rules and coach Doug Pederson said it’s up to him to make sure the players know exactly what those rules are.

“We did spend a little time with the officials that are here this week the other night, just to clarify some things,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “And it’s really a nice forum for our team to ask questions. If there is something that they’re not familiar with or not sure of, and it’s just any rule. But my job is to make sure that our guys are well-educated on the points of emphasis, the new rule changes. And then our coaches are well-versed, and so we can continue to communicate and teach our players when we’re out here on the field.”

The Eagles aren’t the only people unsure just how the new rules are going to change the way games are played this season. With the preseason kicking off next weekend, there should start to be some idea about the answer to that question soon.

27 responses to “Eagles players unclear on helmet rule after meeting with officials

  1. So refs who don’t fully understand the rule are trying to explain it to players who don’t find the explanation adequate.

    The league will later act shocked at the number of violations in the first couple weeks and claim they made every effort to get the players to understand the poorly defined and explained rule changes.

  2. Football is a violent sport. NFL wants to arbitrarily penalize hits deemed too violent. We’ve got the Tom Brady don’t hit the quarterback low rule. We have the hitting a defenseless receiver rule. Let’s keep adding stupid rules until we legislate violent physical contact out of the game entirely.

  4. But people wants to say that Roquon Smith is being selfish for holding out from signing his contract mainly because of this rule. This helmet rule will all but likely end up worse and more confusing than the catch rule.

  9. New ridiculously vague rules combined with 4 veteran head referees retiring and a league office that can’t even explain the rules…

    Why did Roger Dodger get a new contract again?

  10. johnpascual15 says:
    July 29, 2018 at 5:13 pm
  14. nhpats says:
    July 29, 2018 at 5:24 pm
    +++++++++++++++++
    Should we talk about destroying video tapes and cell phones instead?

  15. This will be one of those rules that some refs call all the time and some don’t call at all. There will be absolutely no consistency to it. Then a few years from now, they will make changes to clarify it like they did this year with the catch rule. I’m anxious to see how that turns out. Hopefully, it actually makes some sense now.

  16. patriotmaleorgy says:
    July 29, 2018 at 5:28 pm
    nhpats says:
    July 29, 2018 at 5:24 pm
    ———-

    We could. I just got a new iPhone two weeks ago. I have to return the old one to corporate. You know what I did? I deleted everything on the old phone so it will be completely reset when I return it.

  19. Stop harping on video tapes and broken cell phones and deflated footballs- that cheating is all in the past
    -Julian Edelman

  20. Looks like I will be watching more college football this year than NFL games. NFL’s product is going down the toilet as well as due to their political stance

  23. Word around the league is general managers feel Nick Foles is afraid to be the man ,no big contract for him in the future !

  24. mroklahoma says:
    July 29, 2018 at 5:43 pm
    Looks like I will be watching more college football this year than NFL games. NFL’s product is going down the toilet as well as due to their political stance .

    The college game refs call way more roughness penalties than the NFL , Players get ejected .Sounds like you don’t watch either just here to comment .. are you a Russian spy .

