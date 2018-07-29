Eagles players unclear on helmet rule after meeting with officials

AP

Eagles players met with NFL officials to get a better understanding of the new rules governing the use of helmets that have been put into effect this season, but one of the team’s linebackers said they left the meeting without realizing that goal.

During the meeting, Eagles players were shown video of plays that would now be considered illegal and then showed officials a video of safety Malcom Jenkins’ hit that knocked Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks out of the Super Bowl with a concussion. The play did not result in a flag in February and the officials were split on whether it would now draw a flag, which is why Nigel Bradham still felt unclear when the meeting ended.

“We were trying to ask questions to get a better understanding, and yet they couldn’t really give us an answer,” Bradham said, via ESPN.com. “They couldn’t give us what we were looking for.”

Running back Matt Jones said it was “definitely going back and forth” between players and officials regarding what would be deemed illegal contact under the new rules. Ultimately, though, Jones said the players will have to abide by the rules and coach Doug Pederson said it’s up to him to make sure the players know exactly what those rules are.

“We did spend a little time with the officials that are here this week the other night, just to clarify some things,” Pederson said in comments distributed by the team. “And it’s really a nice forum for our team to ask questions. If there is something that they’re not familiar with or not sure of, and it’s just any rule. But my job is to make sure that our guys are well-educated on the points of emphasis, the new rule changes. And then our coaches are well-versed, and so we can continue to communicate and teach our players when we’re out here on the field.”

The Eagles aren’t the only people unsure just how the new rules are going to change the way games are played this season. With the preseason kicking off next weekend, there should start to be some idea about the answer to that question soon.