Eric Berry on injuries, illness: I just keep on trucking

Chiefs safety Eric Berry is making a comeback from a torn Achilles for the first time, but he’s no stranger to coming back from season-ending injury and illness.

Berry tore his ACL in 2011 and he was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2014, so he has experience to draw on through this year’s process. One thing he says he’s learned is not to “overdo it physically” and another is that there’s no value in wondering what your career would look like if those absences never happened.

Berry said that he’s learned to “just keep on trucking” and find ways to grow from negative experiences.

“You really can’t wonder where you would be,” Berry said, via the Kansas City Star. “There’s no telling. Because I learned so much throughout all three of those processes — including this one — and I just keep growing. I can’t really tell you where I would be without them.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that the team’s other players “feed off” Berry because of the way “he does everything out here and works his tail off” despite the physical setbacks in the past. That inspiration should help the team as will a return to form for Berry, who has made three All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls after his five healthy seasons.