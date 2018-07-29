Haslam on Hue: “You could view it as his first year”

AP

So what’s the best way to turn the page on Hue Jackson’s horrendous 1-31 start as coach of the Browns? To pretend it never happened.

That’s apparently the approach being taken by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam when it comes to assessing his head coach. Asked by a reporter on Saturday whether the team regards this as Jackson’s third year or first year on the job, Jimmy Haslam made the case for treating it as Jackson’s rookie year.

“That is a good question,” Haslam said. “I think you could say because in some ways the talent he has had particularly at quarterback, particularly last year, you could view it as his first year. However, we do not look at that.”

However, they clearly are. And Haslam’s comments make it even more clear that Hue, despite his on-field failures, successfully persuaded ownership that the problems over the last two seasons trace not to coaching but to the front office. It’s also clear that Hue has privately blamed last year’s 0-16 effort on his poor options at quarterback, a position led by a rookie second-rounder whom Jackson thrust into the fray in Week One, and whom Jackson failed to develop.

So is Haslam saying Jackson didn’t want to draft DeShone Kizer? That he didn’t want to play DeShone Kizer? Or is the truth that Kizer has talent, but that Jackson failed to get enough of it out of him?

This year, the Browns can’t claim they don’t have talent at quarterback. And there’s optimism that the team will win more (any) games. But Haslam doesn’t like the idea that Jackson needs to win a certain number of games to keep his job.

“I know everyone is saying, ‘Hue has to win this many games or he has to win that many games,'” Haslam said. “We do not look at it like that. We are really excited about the relationship that Hue and John [Dorsey] have, and not just that they have but that their staffs have and how the building is working together. We were in here at 7 a.m. talking about who else we need to add to the roster. We feel good about the chemistry and good about the work ethic, but at the same time, we all understand the end game is you have to win games.”

So they don’t look at it like that, but they do. And they continue to support Jackson, until they don’t.

For a guy who has uttered the President’s original catch phrase repeatedly in the six years since buying the team, Haslam has developed a blind spot for Jackson. And it remains to be seen what needs to happen to get Haslam to open his eyes and hire a new coach.

Whatever that may be, Hue somehow has finagled a clean slate, presumably by persuading Haslam that the outcome of the last two seasons should be blamed on anyone and everyone except the person on whose desk there should be a sign that says, “The buck stops here.”