Janoris Jenkins: Charges against brother “shocking,” but main focus is on football

AP

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins‘ brother William was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene in June after Rene’s body was found in the basement of Jenkins’ home in New Jersey.

Jenkins was in Florida working out when Rene’s body was discovered and he issued a statement earlier this month that said “it truly hurts my heart” that he died. On Sunday, Jenkins said that it was “shocking” to learn what happened and his brother’s alleged involvement in Rene’s death.

Jenkins also said that he has not spoken to his brother while trying to turn attention back to football.

“I haven’t talked to him, to be honest,” Jenkins said, via NJ.com. “But I will to see where his head is at. As far as that, I’m going to leave that off the field. … My main focus has always been football. Anything that happened I can’t control because I wasn’t there. I’m just coming back, getting back, getting with my team and excited to be here.”

Jenkins admitted that it is “difficult” to separate football from what goes on in life away from the field, but reiterated that the things involving his brother are beyond his control.