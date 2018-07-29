Julian Edelman apologizes again for PED suspension

AP

When Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was initially suspended four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy, he issued an apology on Instagram that said, in part, that he didn’t know what happened.

Edelman subsequently appealed the suspension, which was upheld by an independent arbitrator in July. Edelman said on Saturday, via the Providence Journal, that he is disappointed by that decision and didn’t want to get into whether he now knows what happened, but added that he is “definitely accountable” for the suspension and has to “follow the protocols a little better” in the future.

The wideout then offered up another apology on Sunday.

“It’s been one heck of a few months and a crazy year,” Edelman wrote on Instagram. “My deepest apologies to my family, friends, peers, coaches and fans. What I can say, and what I am most thankful for, is the overwhelming support I have received from everyone. The love and support has truly helped me through what has been a challenging time. Whether it’s a person walking down Newbury street, or someone next to me filling up their gas tank saying they have my back. I can’t thank Pat’s Nation enough. It inspires me to go out and work that much harder for you guys. Remember, tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Edelman, who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL, is able to practice with the team and play in preseason games before his suspension goes into effect in Week 1.