Larry Fitzgerald brings up thoughts of a post-playing career with Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald said earlier this month if he played beyond 2018 he will play with the Cardinals. In other words, the star receiver plans on retiring with Arizona.

But when? And then what?

Fitzgerald has spent the past 10 offseasons preparing for life after football.

“It’s professional sports, and you think you have an idea but you really have no idea,” Fitzgerald said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “There’s retirement and then there’s being retired. Most guys get retired. [The teams] tell you it’s time to go to pasture. You have to figure it out and they give you your apple and a road map.

“For the last 10 years, I’ve been doing internships and those types of things to prepare myself and figure out what I am interested in and what I want to do when I transition out. [But] this is my focus right now. End of July to the beginning of February, the only thing I’m really focused on is ball.”

The Cardinals made Fitzgerald a first-round pick in 2004. He brought up the possibility of spending his post-football career with the Cardinals, too.

“When you’re in it and all you’re consumed with is that and performance and every Sunday’s results, you don’t allow yourself to venture out and see [what to do] when I’m done,” Fitzgerald said. “If Mr. [Michael] Bidwill comes to me and talks to me about a position, I don’t know, that would be time to think about it.”