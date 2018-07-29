Matt Patricia says Marvin Jones is “good, fine” after Saturday collision

Getty Images

The Lions got a scare on Saturday when receiver Marvin Jones collided with cornerback Deshawn Shead. On Sunday, coach Matt Patricia downplayed the notion that Jones suffered any type of lingering injury.

“He’s good, he’s fine,” Patricia told reporters regarding Jones, via Tim Twentyman of the Lions’ official website.

Trainers had looked at Jones’ left leg after the practice mishap. He’s back at practice on Sunday, the first day of padded practices for the Lions.

Jones had 1,101 receiving yards last year for the Lions, the first four-figure performance of his career.