Orleans Darkwa, Tion Green worked out for Jets

The Jets are going to be without running back Elijah McGuire for a while due to a foot injury and they took a look at some potential replacements on Saturday.

That group included Alfred Morris along with former Giant Orleans Darkwa. Darkwa, who led the Giants in rushing last season, also worked out for the Bills recently as he tries to land a job after spending part of the offseason recovering from surgery to remove a plate from his leg. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that he’s set to visit the Colts as well.

Raanan’s colleague Rich Cimini reports that Tion Green also worked out for the Jets on Saturday. Green played five games for the Lions last season and ran 42 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

With McGuire out, the Jets have Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Powell and former Seahawk Thomas Rawls on the depth chart at tailback.