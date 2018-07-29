Raiders sign James Butler

Getty Images

The Raiders arranged a visit for James Butler because rookie running back Chris Warren is sidelined with an unknown injury. Then, Jalen Richard strained his left calf in Sunday’s practice, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

So Butler’s visit was well timed. The undrafted rookie signed with Oakland on Sunday, his agent tweeted.

Butler played at Nevada before going to Iowa as a graduate transfer. He had back-to-back seasons of over 1,300 yards and scored 22 total touchdowns in his final two seasons at Nevada.

The Raiders did not have to make a corresponding move as they were under the 90-player limit.