Report: Cowboys rookie WR Cedrick Wilson believed to have torn labrum

AP

The pool of competitors for playing time in the Cowboys wide receiver corps appears to be a little shallower.

Sixth-round pick Cedrick Wilson injured his shoulder during Saturday’s practice and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it is believed that Wilson tore his labrum. Wilson is set for more tests to determine next steps, but, if the diagnosis is accurate, seems likely to miss a good chunk of time under any circumstances.

Wilson caught 139 passes for 2,640 yards and 18 touchdowns in his two seasons at Boise State and was one of two receivers drafted by the Cowboys this year.

Third-rounder Michael Gallup was the other one and he joins Tavon Austin, Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and Deonte Thompson and Noah Brown as other options at wideout in Dallas this season.