Posted by Josh Alper on July 29, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
The Jets continue to practice without first-round pick Sam Darnold and a report on Sunday may shed some light on what’s holding up the quarterback’s contract.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that offsets are an issue as they have been for other first-round picks, but that a bigger sticking point is language regarding the guarantees in Darnold’s contract. Per the report, the Jets want to void Darnold’s entire guarantee, which is expected to be around $30 million, in the event he is fined for his conduct on or off-field at any point during the life of the contract.

Cimini points out that neither Baker Mayfield nor Josh Allen have such language in their contracts. Both players do have language voiding their guarantees in the event of a suspension.

Cimini adds that it is believed that no other top-three pick in the last 10 years has had that language in their deal either, but that apparently isn’t keeping the Jets from making a push to have it in place before Darnold can resume practicing with the team.

 

5 responses to “Report: Language on voiding guarantees holding up Sam Darnold deal

  1. Why do teams nickel and dime supposedly star franchise players like this. They are sending the player the message that he may not be around to collect his full salary. If that’s the case they shouldn’t have drafted him in the first place. If it were me and a team did this, especially to a so called #1 franchise player, I would tell that team if you think so highly of me to want to nickel an dime me than good luck trying to sign me in my next contract cause it will never happen. Just pisses me off and makes me hate the NFL even more.

  2. With the witch hunts that the league conducts annually, theres no way in hell any player should agree to give up guaranteed money.

    Completely fabricated allegations could lead to a suspension.

    Oh wait. This is the Jets. Goodell wont touch him period. Might as well just sign the deal.

  4. It’s unbelievable that in a sport that already have limited guarantees as it is, teams like the Jets and Bears is trying everything possible to further limit it. Especially when no other teams are doing it, but of course people will say it’s the players being greedy.

  5. Welcome to the Jets, kid.

    For context, far as I can tell from Spotrac, three QBs got fined in 2017: Ryan Mallett, verbal offense against an official, Jameis Winston, taunting, and Carson Wentz, fined $9K for a low block. Imagine Wentz losing his guaranteed money for that.

