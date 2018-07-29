Report: Language on voiding guarantees holding up Sam Darnold deal

AP

The Jets continue to practice without first-round pick Sam Darnold and a report on Sunday may shed some light on what’s holding up the quarterback’s contract.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that offsets are an issue as they have been for other first-round picks, but that a bigger sticking point is language regarding the guarantees in Darnold’s contract. Per the report, the Jets want to void Darnold’s entire guarantee, which is expected to be around $30 million, in the event he is fined for his conduct on or off-field at any point during the life of the contract.

Cimini points out that neither Baker Mayfield nor Josh Allen have such language in their contracts. Both players do have language voiding their guarantees in the event of a suspension.

Cimini adds that it is believed that no other top-three pick in the last 10 years has had that language in their deal either, but that apparently isn’t keeping the Jets from making a push to have it in place before Darnold can resume practicing with the team.