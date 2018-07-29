Reuben Foster: Offseason was a “big learning experience”

AP

49ers linebacker Reuben Foster spent time this offseason facing charges of domestic violence that led to an agreement that he’d stay away from the team pending their resolution and thoughts that his NFL career might be over.

After his accuser recanted her accusations at a pre-trial hearing, a judge ruled there was not enough evidence for Foster to stand trial and Foster rejoined the team. Foster said Saturday that he got the message from the team that he would have been released had the charges held up and called the experience an educational one for him.

“It was a big learning experience,” Foster said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I learn from every mistake, everything that’s said, all my flaws. I learned from a lot of things and just grew from it. It made me appreciate football a lot better. It was crazy, knowing that football can be gone. Being back on this field with my brothers and these coaches, man, is a blessing.”

He’ll still serve a two-game suspension after pleading no contest to a weapons charge and entering a diversion program after a marijuana possession arrest in Alabama. Foster called that outcome a “painful” one, but there were moments where it looked like Foster’s off-field actions would cost him a lot more than two games.