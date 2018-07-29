Ryan Russell joins Bills

Getty Images

Free-agent defensive end Ryan Russell is finally a free agent no more.

Per a league source, Russell has agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills. It’s a one-year deal.

Russell previously played for the Buccaneers. In 2017, he appeared in 14 games with seven starts. He also generated a pair of sacks.

A fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2015, Russell was cut before the start of the 2016 season. He eventually signed with Tampa Bay.

Russell visited the Bills on Saturday. Now a member of the 90-man roster, he’ll have a chance to make it to the final 53.