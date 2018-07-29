Steelers lose Ramon Foster for 4-5 weeks with hyperextended knee

Getty Images

The Steelers got some relatively good news on left guard Ramon Foster.

Foster, who was carted off the practice field on Saturday, will miss four to five weeks with a hyperextended knee, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

The Steelers’ season starts six weeks from today, so Foster should be ready for Week One. Although they’d prefer not to have him miss training camp and the preseason, four to five weeks is a lot better than it could be when a player is carted off the field with a knee injury.

Foster has been with the Steelers since they signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee in 2009, and he’s been an important cog in the offensive line since.