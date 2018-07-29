Sunday morning one-liners

AP

RB Chris Ivory explained what appealed to him about the Bills.

CB Torry McTyer has done well at Dolphins camp.

Will extra work pay off for Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett?

Jets WR Robby Anderson thinks he can take his game to a higher level.

LB Terrell Suggs and S Tony Jefferson got a day of rest as the rest of the Ravens practiced on Saturday.

A positive review of Bengals QB Andy Dalton‘s day of practice.

Browns rookie OL Austin Corbett responded to Joe Thomas‘ feeling that he’s best suited to guard.

The pads came on at Steelers camp on Saturday.

Texans WR Will Fuller is trying to become more durable.

Rookie G Quenton Nelson has been what the Colts were hoping for in his early camp work.

Jaguars WR Keelan Cole works against good cornerbacks in practice.

Titans TE Delanie Walker got a scare before signing his contract extension.

Peyton Manning stopped by Broncos practice.

The Chiefs were short on running backs at the end of Saturday’s practice.

Said Chargers QB Philip Rivers, “As we go into this year, everybody is excited. We’re all 0-0, but I do believe we have a chance to have a special team. We have to keep that boring one day at a time approach and keep getting better.”

The Raiders are having a competition for the backup quarterback job.

WR Cole Beasley stood out in the first padded practice of Cowboys camp.

RB Jonathan Stewart has value to the Giants beyond the field.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz looks like a good bet to be ready for the start of the season.

TE Jordan Reed and T Morgan Moses are starting to do more in Washington practices.

Bears RB Jordan Howard took note of Todd Gurley‘s extension.

Rookie RB Kerryon Johnson is trying to learn the Lions offense quickly.

CB Kevin King is working against Davante Adams at Packers practices.

The Vikings would like to see DE Everson Griffen‘s snaps go down.

Five things learned at Falcons camp on Saturday.

T Daryl Williams‘ knee injury was a big Saturday development for the Panthers.

Saints rookie DE Marcus Davenport is testing himself at practice.

A cut on the leg will cost Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves a few days of practice.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson likes the new defensive system.

Rams WR/PR Pharoh Cooper is trying to put his playoff mistakes to rest.

RB Joe Williams opened eyes at 49ers practice.

Seahawks TE Tyrone Swoopes made the transition from quarterback after the end of his college career.