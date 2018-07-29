Vita Vea carted off with leg injury

AP

Training camp. It’s time for optimism, hope. And endless worry that a key player will be injured.

We know the injuries will happen. We just don’t know who they’ll happen to, when they’ll happen, or how long the injured player will miss.

In Tampa, the breath-holding has begun regarding first-round defensive tackle Vita Vea. Via PewterReport.com, Vea left Sunday morning’s practice on a cart with an apparent leg injury.

Before the cart ride, Vea was seen getting his left shin wrapped. The injury, according to the report, seems to involve the left calf.

Vea is one of several upgrades that the Bucs made on defense, and he drew rave reviews from coach Dirk Koetter for the strength demonstrated in the offseason program.