Vita Vea injury not believed to be serious

Buccaneers first-round defensive tackle Vita Vea appears to have dodged a bullet on the practice field today.

Although Vea was carted off the field at this morning’s practice, multiple reports out of Tampa indicate that he was not seriously hurt.

Vea was hurt early in the Buccaneers’ first padded practice. The injury appeared to be to his left calf.

The Bucs used the 12th overall pick in the draft on Vea, a 347-pounder out of Washington. He is expected to start next to Gerald McCoy on the Buccaneers’ defensive line.