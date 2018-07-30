Baker Mayfiled “exceeding” expectations in Browns camp

AP

The Browns used the No. 1 overall pick in the draft on quarterback Baker Mayfield, so they obviously had a high level of expectations for him.

So far in his rookie training camp, he has exceeded them.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Mayfield hasn’t thrown an interception in camp, and after another good day of work Sunday merited high praise from coach Hue Jackson.

“Baker Mayfield has been everything I thought a quarterback should be for our organization thus far,” Jackson said. “He’s doing the things that we want him to do the way we want him to do it and he’s exceeding those things because he’s putting in the time. He doesn’t have a pride or [arrogance] any kind of way. His thing is, ‘you guys tell me what you need me to do and I’m going to do it’ and that’s what he’s done since he’s walked in the building and that’s exciting, because that’s a player that’s eager to learn.”

He’s also playing the role of a good rookie, paying for the mobile quarterback room where he and Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton hang out after practice.

“He’s an outstanding listener,” said Jackson. “He’s built an unbelievable bond with Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton in that quarterback room and I think that’s where it starts. There’s trust. There’s honesty and transparency among that group.

“When you’re the first pick of the draft, some guys walk in with their chests out, it’s about me, me, me. He’s not about that. He’s about the team. He’s truly about the football team and about getting better. That’s why I’m glad he’s here.”

That might be bad news for the hot-take artists who have problems with Mayfield’s personality, but it sounds like good news for the Browns, whenever he inevitably takes over as the starter.