Bill Belichick apparently has some birthday shopping to do

AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turns 41 on Friday. And his head coach joked on Monday about possible buying Brady something to commemorate the milestone.

“After 19 years, is your relationship with Tom Brady to the point where you’ll get him a birthday gift this Friday?” Belichick was asked by reporters.

“I still have a couple of days to work on that,” Belichick deadpanned. “We’ll come up with something.”

How about a new contract for Brady? He’s due to make a mere $14 million this year, less than half the top of the current market. And if that doesn’t work, how about a nice football?

Fully inflated, of course.