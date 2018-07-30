Bill Belichick: New receivers “way ahead” of where they were in the spring

AP

The Patriots won’t have Julian Edelman for the first four games of the regular season while he serves a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and they won’t have Danny Amendola in the lineup at all after he left for Miami as a free agent.

That opens up opportunities for other wideouts to join Chris Hogan in the offense and several of the contenders are new to the team. The Patriots signed Cordarrelle Patterson and Jordan Matthews and drafted Braxton Berrios in the sixth round as additions to a receiving corps that also include Kenny Britt and Phillip Dorsett.

Dorsett joined the team after camp last year and Britt signed on in December, so they’re relatively new to the offense as well. During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller that will air on Monday at 3 p.m. ET, Patriots coach Bill Belichick sounded pleased with where the group is at this point in the calendar.

“We’ll see how it goes with Braxton,” Belichick said. “He wasn’t able to do a lot for us during the spring, so this is really our first lengthy exposure to him in our system. So we’ll see how that goes. But Patterson and Matthews and even Britt, who we didn’t get until December, those guys are way ahead of where they were last year, in Britt’s case, or earlier in the spring. And I’d say even the same thing for Phil Dorsett. Even though he was here last year, being able to start at the beginning, he’s had a real good spring, too. So we’ll see how all those guys continue to do as we get into competition against our defense and the preseason games.”

During his own appearance on the show, quarterback Tom Brady said that he’s been working with the wideouts to refine routes as they continue to work on getting the offense down ahead of the season. Success on that front should make navigating the first four weeks a bit easier in New England.