Bill Belichick: New receivers “way ahead” of where they were in the spring

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2018, 12:41 PM EDT
The Patriots won’t have Julian Edelman for the first four games of the regular season while he serves a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and they won’t have Danny Amendola in the lineup at all after he left for Miami as a free agent.

That opens up opportunities for other wideouts to join Chris Hogan in the offense and several of the contenders are new to the team. The Patriots signed Cordarrelle Patterson and Jordan Matthews and drafted Braxton Berrios in the sixth round as additions to a receiving corps that also include Kenny Britt and Phillip Dorsett.

Dorsett joined the team after camp last year and Britt signed on in December, so they’re relatively new to the offense as well. During an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller that will air on Monday at 3 p.m. ET, Patriots coach Bill Belichick sounded pleased with where the group is at this point in the calendar.

“We’ll see how it goes with Braxton,” Belichick said. “He wasn’t able to do a lot for us during the spring, so this is really our first lengthy exposure to him in our system. So we’ll see how that goes. But Patterson and Matthews and even Britt, who we didn’t get until December, those guys are way ahead of where they were last year, in Britt’s case, or earlier in the spring. And I’d say even the same thing for Phil Dorsett. Even though he was here last year, being able to start at the beginning, he’s had a real good spring, too. So we’ll see how all those guys continue to do as we get into competition against our defense and the preseason games.”

During his own appearance on the show, quarterback Tom Brady said that he’s been working with the wideouts to refine routes as they continue to work on getting the offense down ahead of the season. Success on that front should make navigating the first four weeks a bit easier in New England.

  1. Good news. Very unusual for BB to give that kind of synopsis at the start of camp. It’s either a faux, public vote of confidence or it is real.

    The word is that Dorsett is doing pretty well and Matthews would appear to fit like a LaFell, but until the preseason games unfold, there is no real way of knowing.

    Berrios screams Edelman protege, but we’ll see.

  2. will be interesting to see who the Patriots end up keeping at WR this year……Britt & Mathews need to stay healthy to get their timing down with TB12……
    Dorsett will take over the Cooks role this year, he’s fast & gets good separation….. Brady didn’t look his way often cause he got to the Pats so late & he had Cooks to throw to…..With Cooks gone & a full offseason to go with last years experience Dorsett could be in for a HUGE step forward…..
    Go Pats!!!!

  5. vaphinfan says:
    July 30, 2018 at 12:58 pm
    Anyone who believes anything that comes from that guys mouth is a fool.

    ———–

    Could you imagine how many championships BB would have won with Marino and the talent that Miami assembled around him? It’s almost criminal how little the Dolphins actually accomplished during that time.

  7. A future HOF QB, a future HOF TE and a good core of RB’s will hide the fact that this crop of WR’s is not good at all. Any of these guys (outside of Edelman) would struggle to be the #3 WR on most NFL rosters. Letting Cooks go was a head scratcher. I know BB is a genius, but I really don’t think this group will be the final group when they break camp. Expect a FA/waiver wire pickup/trade at some point.

  8. rogcar2 says:
    July 30, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    A future HOF QB, a future HOF TE and a good core of RB’s will hide the fact that this crop of WR’s is not good at all. Any of these guys (outside of Edelman) would struggle to be the #3 WR on most NFL rosters. Letting Cooks go was a head scratcher. I know BB is a genius, but I really don’t think this group will be the final group when they break camp. Expect a FA/waiver wire pickup/trade at some point


    Brady passed for 5oo yards in the SB
    With Hogan , Amendola and Gronkowski

    All cooks did was run deep or come backs if the DB was playing off
    Dorsett is just as fast and can run those.

    They will be fine without Cooks

  9. @nhpats

    Marino played for the best coach in NFL history. You know Shula……the coach who’s taken the most qbs to the super bowl and not just one. They guy who led the only NFL team to its only undefeated season. The guy who owns Belichick with 2 – 0 record vs Belichick. The guy who’s only had 2 losing seasons his whole career.

