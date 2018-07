Getty Images

The Browns announced the signing of offensive lineman Kevin Bowen. To make room on the roster, the team waived offensive lineman Victor Salako.

Bowen is in his third NFL season out of East Central. He originally signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Bowen missed each of the previous two seasons with injuries.

Washington released him March 6.

Salako signed with the Browns on January 1.