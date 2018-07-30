Browns sign three players to 90-man roster

Getty Images

There’s been talk of late about the Browns trying to sign wide receiver Dez Bryant to a one-year contract, but neither Bryant nor any other wideout was among the three players who joined the roster in Cleveland on Monday.

The Browns announced that they have signed two defensive backs — Christian Boutte and Jeremiah McKinnon — as well as tight end Orson Charles. Defensive lineman Trenton Thompson was waived in a corresponding move that left the team with 90 players.

Charles is the only one of the new arrivals with regular season experience. He had two catches for 53 yards in five games with the Chiefs last season and has 11 catches for 162 yards over 36 career games. In addition to the Chiefs, Charles has also spent time with the Lions, Saints and Bengals.

Boutte went undrafted out of Nicholls State this year and McKinnon spent time on the Titans and Giants practice squads last year.