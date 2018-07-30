Carson Wentz knows it won’t be his call on whether he plays Week One

AP

In little more than five weeks, the 2018 regular season will open with the Eagles hosting the Falcons. It’s still not known whether the home team’s starting quarterback will be available to play.

“I feel good,” Carson Wentz recently told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “I feel good. What my goal has been all along is to be ready Week One. I can’t say 100 percent that I’ll be out there. But I do feel good where I’m at. At the end of the day, it’s not gonna be my call. It’s gonna be up to the doctors. But rehab’s gone really well. I felt like I’ve been right on schedule and everything. I feel good with where I’m at. At this point I just go practice and do what I can and let the doctors make the calls.”

With Nick Foles still on the roster, and with a persistent belief that the reigning Super Bowl MVP should get to start the game that celebrates the Super Bowl he won, the doctors may be more inclined to be cautious with Wentz. Again, he’s the guy who’ll be the quarterback for the next decade or longer. Why risk his long-term health by rushing him back to play when they have a guy who has proven that he can get it done?

Besides, there’s a real benefit to keeping the Falcons in the dark for as long as possible. And to do the same for every opponent after that, until Wentz clearly has gotten back to 100 percent.