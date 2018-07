Getty Images

The Chargers announced the signing of offensive lineman Erick Wren.

Wren went undrafted out of Oklahoma. He had not signed with any team until now.

Wren played 29 games, with 24 starts, in three seasons at OU. He was named All-Big 12 first team last season as a senior when he started all 14 games at center. He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 as a junior when he started 12 games at center.