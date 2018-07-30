Colts sign J’Marcus Webb

Getty Images

The Colts have added a veteran tackle to the group of players vying for roles on their offensive line.

The team announced the signing of J’Marcus Webb on Monday. Undrafted rookie tackle Jared Machorro was waived with an injury designation to make room for Webb and will revert to Indy’s injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Webb was out of the league during the 2017 season, but has spent time with the Seahawks, Raiders, Vikings and Bears since entering the league as a Bears seventh-round pick in 2010. He made 44 starts over three years with Chicago and made 16 starts for the Raiders in 2015.

Webb’s arrival comes with left tackle Anthony Castonzo, right tackle Austin Howard and guard Jeremy Vujnovich out on either the non-football injury or physically unable to perform lists.