Dale Hansen calls out Jerry Jones for leaving hat on during anthem

Dale Hansen of WFAA in Dallas has a long history of on-air commentary that calls out the Cowboys when they deserve to be called out. In the aftermath of the team’s anthem mandate, Hansen is calling the Cowboys out.

But he’s not simply pointing out the disconnect between the willingness to give second chances for a wide range of antisocial behavior and the “our way or the highway” approach to the anthem. Hansen points out, with video evidence, that owner Jerry Jones participated in the national anthem played prior to a recent team practice with his hat still on his head.

It’s one of the most basic requirements when it comes to the playing of the anthem. Stand up, remove hat, and place right hand over heart.

“He who makes the rules apparently doesn’t have to follow them,” Hansen said.

When the NFL clumsily enacted Anthem Policy 2.0, which requires all players who enter the field of play to stand for the anthem and respect the flag, the league opened the door for the conduct of owners, fans, and others in the stands during the anthem to be scrutinized.

Already, Jones has committed a faux pas that those who insist on respect for the anthem and the flag wouldn’t tolerate. Regardless of how the anthem policy plays out, those who insist on standing for the anthem and respecting the flag need to be prepared to do the same.