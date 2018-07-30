Dale Hansen calls out Jerry Jones for leaving hat on during anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on July 30, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
Dale Hansen of WFAA in Dallas has a long history of on-air commentary that calls out the Cowboys when they deserve to be called out. In the aftermath of the team’s anthem mandate, Hansen is calling the Cowboys out.

But he’s not simply pointing out the disconnect between the willingness to give second chances for a wide range of antisocial behavior and the “our way or the highway” approach to the anthem. Hansen points out, with video evidence, that owner Jerry Jones participated in the national anthem played prior to a recent team practice with his hat still on his head.

It’s one of the most basic requirements when it comes to the playing of the anthem. Stand up, remove hat, and place right hand over heart.

“He who makes the rules apparently doesn’t have to follow them,” Hansen said.

When the NFL clumsily enacted Anthem Policy 2.0, which requires all players who enter the field of play to stand for the anthem and respect the flag, the league opened the door for the conduct of owners, fans, and others in the stands during the anthem to be scrutinized.

Already, Jones has committed a faux pas that those who insist on respect for the anthem and the flag wouldn’t tolerate. Regardless of how the anthem policy plays out, those who insist on standing for the anthem and respecting the flag need to be prepared to do the same.

  2. Jones sat during the anthem back in 1989 not to protest but because he couldn’t be bothered to do so. A peaceful protest during the anthem isn’t disrespectful, to not even acknowledge it going is.

  4. If only Kaep could have played well enough to beat out a guy names Blaine Gabbert…..this entire thing could have been avoided….

  5. The guy has been in sports for 30+ years and has taken part of thousands of anthems. I’m sure you are all able to find a “gotcha” video clip but 99.9% of the time he follows proper protocol during the anthem. And if confronted about this specific case, he’ll probably acknowledge the gaffe and won’t do it again. There is the difference…

    For all the times that the players say “it’s not about the flag” or the “military” or anything else that they are denying…. then why don’t they just protest at a different time other than during the anthem? Take a knee when they are announcing the team or after the game. Join with opposing players and take a knee then in unity rather than your current stand which divides everyone watching and including those within your own locker room.

  9. Hand over heart is the pledge of allegiance. It is not a basic rule of the national anthem. It only became a norm when George W Bush had to make himself look more patriotic.

