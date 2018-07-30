Dalvin Cook feels ready to deliver a hit

AP

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was given the green light for full practice heading into camp and he was feeling comfortable enough about his recovery from a torn ACL that he ditched his knee brace.

Given that confidence, it’s not surprise that Cook is ready to take the next step in his return to the field. The team will be wearing full pads for Monday’s practice and Cook showed no reticence about what lies ahead when he was asked if he’s set to take a hit.

“I’m ready to deliver it,” Cook said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “That’s what I’m ready to do. That’s my mind-set, man. I’m going to go out there and play and be me. I know my knee is fixed. I know I’m healed up. Put the time in, go out there and play.”

The Vikings haven’t laid out a plan for the first preseason game at this point, but Cook said he hopes to be on the field against the Broncos on August 11 for his first game action since Week 4 of last season.