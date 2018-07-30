Derek Wolfe believes Broncos O-line is “getting so much better”

Getty Images

The Broncos signed quarterback Case Keenum as a free agent in hopes of boosting their offense well ahead of where it was last season, but Keenum will only have so much success if he’s under pressure every time he drops back to throw the ball.

That’s why Denver also spent some time addressing their offensive line this offseason. They fired offensive line coach Jeff Davidson and split his job between Sean Kugler, who works with the interior linemen, and Chris Strausser, who works with tackles including trade acquisition Jared Veldheer.

It’s early in camp, but defensive lineman Derek Wolfe already sees the group taking steps in the right direction.

“I think their coaching is really good this year,” Wolfe said, via the team’s website. “[With their] techinque, they’re doing things that I haven’t seen before. It’s making us better. So I’m happy about it. No offense, but last year, we’d get by ’em at will. Now, you’re not getting a clean win in one-on-ones. You’re not going to get a clean win. You’re going to have to fight for it. They’re getting so much better. They’ve got depth and they’re playing as one. They get along. They like each other. They care about each other. So that’s huge. We’ve gone two days in a row without a fight. That says something.”

The Broncos have missed the playoffs the last two years and their offensive shortcomings have been the leading reason they fell short. A better unit is a must if they’re going to change their fate this year and a competent offensive line would be a good place to start building it.