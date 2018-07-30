Dolphins hope to figure out receiver Albert Wilson’s role

Getty Images

In the offseason, the Dolphins signed receiver Albert Wilson to a three-year, $24 million deal. The $8 million annual average matches the rate paid to receiver Kenny Stills.

And while the Dolphins know Stills’ role in the offense, they don’t quite know yet what Wilson will be doing.

“We’ve really been working on developing the right plan for Albert because he does have a larger skill set than most receivers have,” coach Adam Gase said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. “He did a lot in Kansas City. If you go back and watch his college stuff, he did everything. And we’re going to keep working on finding exactly what his role is going to be.”

Many believe Wilson is a slot receiver. His new head coach begs to differ.

“Yeah, he’s not a slot,” Gase said. “That’s the funny part. Nobody understands, I mean, it’s a little frustrating. He’s an outside guy. If you play inside it’s a different animal. You got to have a special knack for it.”

So it appears that Wilson, who stands at only five feet, nine inches, will be playing on the outside for the Dolphins.

“He played all over the place,” Gase said. “He played outside. He played inside. He played running back. It’s not that he can’t play slot. He’s really good outside.”

With Danny Amendola also joining the Dolphins, it could be that the former Patriot will be in the slot, with Still and Wilson primarily on the outside. However it turns out, the receivers will only be as good as quarterback Ryan Tannehill allows them to be.