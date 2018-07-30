Dolphins OL coach says group “not near where we need to be”

AP

The Dolphins offensive line play has been problematic over the last few years and the team’s offensive line coach hasn’t seen things come together as he hoped at this point in the calendar.

Jeremiah Washburn said that he likes having starters set at all five positions, including new left guard Josh Sitton and center Daniel Kilgore, but that a cohesive unit is not developing “fast enough” for his liking.

“We’re not near where we need to be,” Washburn said, via the Miami Herald. “I think Adam [Gase] said the same thing [Saturday]. I do like our group. It’s a good group of guys. They’re working hard. But in terms of production, we’re not near where we need to be — protection, run game. We’re going to have to continue to work at it.”

There’s over a month before the start of the regular season, so there’s still time for things to gel as hoped up front in Miami. If not, there will be a familiar feeling in Miami once the games start to count.