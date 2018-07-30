Falcons churn roster by signing three and cutting three others

Getty Images

The Falcons have been in camp long enough to know that they wanted to swap out three members of the roster for three new faces.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed linebacker Jonathan Celestin, wide receiver Colby Pearson and offensive lineman Kendall Calhoun. Safety Jason Hall, defensive back Terrance Parks and fullback Daniel Marx were waived to keep the roster at 90 players.

None of the new arrivals in Atlanta have any regular season experience. Celestin is an undrafted rookie, Pearson spent time on the Packers practice squad last year and Calhoun had a brief stint with the Texans this offseason.

Marx’s departure leaves Luke McNitt and Ricky Ortiz as the fullbacks on Atlanta’s roster.