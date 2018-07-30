Falcons now focused on extension for safety Ricardo Allen

Getty Images

The Falcons aren’t finished spending money.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the team has now turned its attention to an extension for safety Ricardo Allen.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was in Atlanta today, making it convenient to talk. Allen’s was a restricted free agent, and got the second-round tender of $2.914 million.

The Falcons have already extended left tackle Jake Matthews and moved enough of Julio Jones‘ money around to make him happy, so Allen and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett are the next logical targets.