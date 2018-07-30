Gareon Conley missing time with hip injury

Getty Images

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley only played in two games during his rookie season because of a shin injury, but that didn’t stop Raiders coaches from predicting big things from the first-round pick during the 2018 campaign.

For that to happen, Conley will have to remain healthy. As of now, he hasn’t been able to pull that off.

Conley has been on the sidelines during practice in recent days because of a hip strain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s expected to miss a couple more weeks as a result of the injury.

Rapoport adds that Conley has “impressed” when he’s been on the field, but that’s not much help to the Oakland defense if he’s rarely able to get on the field. Rashaan Melvin, who is slated to join Conley in the starting lineup, has had injury issues of his own throughout his career, so the Raiders will be hoping for better things for both players on the health front.