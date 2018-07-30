Gareon Conley missing time with hip injury

Posted by Josh Alper on July 30, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley only played in two games during his rookie season because of a shin injury, but that didn’t stop Raiders coaches from predicting big things from the first-round pick during the 2018 campaign.

For that to happen, Conley will have to remain healthy. As of now, he hasn’t been able to pull that off.

Conley has been on the sidelines during practice in recent days because of a hip strain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s expected to miss a couple more weeks as a result of the injury.

Rapoport adds that Conley has “impressed” when he’s been on the field, but that’s not much help to the Oakland defense if he’s rarely able to get on the field. Rashaan Melvin, who is slated to join Conley in the starting lineup, has had injury issues of his own throughout his career, so the Raiders will be hoping for better things for both players on the health front.

  1. Papa is saying he was hearing last year that Conley suffers from a Vitamin D deficiency that doesn’t allow his body to heal from injuries in a normal matter. If this is the case, hopefully they got this resolved last year with injections and this hip injury just happens to be bad luck. I’m afraid that this could turn into last year when they said he had “shin splits” and would just be out a couple of weeks. He missed all of camp and didn’t return until week 2. Only to re-aggravate vs. Skins and miss the remainder of season. Let’s hope this isn’t the same scenario.

  2. Very good college player but so foolish again by Reg to draft in 1st round what with the concerns around this player.

    Love raids, but Reg not great at draft. Lucked into Mack and Carr.

