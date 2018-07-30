Garrett Bolles being evaluated for concussion

Getty Images

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe said on Sunday that the team’s offensive line is “getting so much better” as they work toward the 2018 season, but their work on Monday included one of the team’s starters riding a cart back to the locker room.

Left tackle Garrett Bolles was the unlucky passenger on that cart ride and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Bolles is now being evaluated for a concussion.

Bolles is heading into his second season with the Broncos after they made him a first-round pick in 2017. His play was rocky during his rookie season, but the hope is that a year of experience and a change in position coaches will help push his performance to a higher level.

Wolfe has seen signs of that happening, but any further improvement will be on hold until Bolles gets a clean bill of health.