Jabrill Peppers activated from PUP

Getty Images

The Browns are getting Jabrill Peppers back on the field.

According to Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland, the second-year safety has passed his physical, and will be activated from the physically unable to perform list in time for practice today.

Defensive end Chad Thomas was also activated from PUP.

Peppers was dealing with a groin injury, but it apparently wasn’t a serious one.

The 2017 first-rounder has a chance to play a bigger role this year, or at least a role closer to the line of scrimmage. Being paired with veteran Damarious Randall should also help the Browns improve after their secondary overhaul.