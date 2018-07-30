Jaguars shuffle up defensive line group

AP

The Jaguars made a change to their defensive line group on Monday morning.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Kaleb Eulls to the 90-man roster. He takes the spot of Kapron Lewis-Moore, who was waived with an injury designation.

Eulls started his career with the Saints in 2015 after going undrafted and made four appearances for them during the regular season. He spent 2016 on the Chargers practice squad and then landed on their injured reserve in September 2017.

Lewis-Moore was a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2013 despite tearing his ACL in his final game at Notre Dame and spent his first two seasons on injured reserve. He had three tackles in five 2015 games and spent the last two years on Baltimore’s practice squad.