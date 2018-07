AP

The Packers have had better days than Monday, but they hope the news isn’t as bad as it appears.

First, Packers safety Kentrell Brice was carted off with a leg injury. Now, it’s linebacker Jake Ryan, according to multiple reports.

Ryan injured his right leg/knee, pounding the ground and yelling.

Ryan, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2015. He is in the final year of his contract.

He started 12 games last season, making 81 tackles, a sack and forcing a fumble.