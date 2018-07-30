Jets announce Sam Darnold’s deal is done

AP

Quarterback Sam Darnold has reported to training camp.

The Jets posted a video of Darnold arriving at the team’s facility on Monday and saying that it is “a pleasure to be signed now.” That video came shortly after mutual reports that the third overall pick’s deal was done several days after the Jets opened up training camp.

Disagreements over offsets and language concerning voiding guarantees in the contract were said to be the holdup in getting Darnold in camp and on the practice field on time. The deal reportedly includes offset language, which would keep Darnold from double dipping on salary in the event that he doesn’t make it to the end of his contract with the Jets.

If that’s the case, the problems for both the Jets and Darnold will go further than who will pay for some portion of the $30.25 million he’s set to receive over the next four years. Now that Darnold is signed, he can start practicing in hopes of taking that potential outcome off the table.