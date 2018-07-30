Jets, Sam Darnold are expected to work out a deal today

AP

The work is getting done, and the deal soon will be.

Per multiple reports, the Jets and quarterback Sam Darnold are expected to finalize the rookie’s contract on Monday. According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the deal is expected to include offset language. Mehta reported on Sunday that the offset issue has provided the primary impediment to a deal getting done.

Darnold has missed multiple practices while his team and agent have haggled over terms unrelated to the money Darnold will receive. Instead, they’ve been fighting over the manner in which the worst-case scenario of Darnold becoming a bust would be handled.

As if both sides wouldn’t have plenty of other problems if that happens.