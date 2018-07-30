Jets, Sam Darnold are “working to find common ground”

Getty Images

With conflicting reports regarding the reason(s) for an unexpected holdout and an indication that the player may be reaching the breaking point, the Jets and quarterback Sam Darnold‘s agents are working on a solution to his contract dispute.

It’s not about money; that much is clear. What’s not clear is whether it’s about language that would void guaranteed money, offset language, or some combination of that and other factors.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the two sides “are currently working to find common ground” regarding the issue of appropriate contractual language.

Darnold, the third overall pick in the draft, has an opportunity to start right away. But if he’s not in position to practice during camp or play in looming preseason games, the chances of that happening become more slim.