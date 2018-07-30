Jim Caldwell, John Fox consulting with the XFL

Getty Images

A couple of recent NFC North head coaches are advising the XFL.

Jim Caldwell, who was fired by the Lions this offseason, and John Fox, who was fired by the Bears, are both consulting with the XFL.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck assembled a committee that will help shape the rules and style of play for the upstart league, which wants to have a fast-paced game with few interruptions. In addition to Caldwell and Fox, committee members include former pro quarterback Doug Flutie, sports technology innovator Bill Squadron and concussions expert Kevin Guskiewicz.

Caldwell and Fox aren’t exactly known as the most forward-thinking of coaches, so it’s hard to imagine that they’re going to be part of reinventing the wheel in the XFL. But the new edition of the XFL, which will launch its inaugural season in a year and a half, has promised that it will give fans an exciting brand of football. That was the promise the XFL made in 2001 as well, and it didn’t work.