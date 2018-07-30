Joe Flacco impressing with his early camp form

AP

If the only reason the Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson was to light a fire underneath Joe Flacco, then it worked. Of course, it’s not the only reason, but the early reports on how the veteran has performed in camp so far have all been positive.

Via Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, the Ravens have been impressed with the way Flacco has responded, whether it was to the challenge or not.

“I see Joe Flacco out there,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Healthy. Obviously very determined.”

The 33-year-old can still throw the deep ball, and that has been on display as he gets to know a rebuilt receiving group. But after two training camps in a row of health questions (his back last year, coming back from knee surgery the year before), this kind of performance from Flacco could not be safely assumed.

It’s also reasonable if he’s privately salty about the Ravens using a first-round pick on his eventual replacement, but he’s at least not vocalizing it.

“There’s definitely a certain feeling you have,” Flacco said. “I don’t know if it’s the worst feeling in the world, but it’s definitely means something. There’s definitely a little bit of a message in there. But this is the NFL, man. I’ve been in it for 10 years, seen pretty much everything. Surprised by this [the drafting of Jackson] a little bit. My approach is I’m gonna show these guys every day what kind of quarterback I am, and I can’t really worry about anything else.”

Flacco knows that if he plays well and the Ravens win, the questions about his job security will fade. Perhaps that’s why he’s practicing so well now.