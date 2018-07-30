Jon Gruden “disappointed” Gareon Conley injured again

Getty Images

Gareon Conley can’t catch a break. Or stay on the field.

The Raiders cornerback never had a major injury in college. He can’t stay healthy in the NFL.

Conley played only two games last season as a rookie because of a shin injury. Now, a hip strain will keep him sidelined at least a couple of weeks.

“I don’t know if concerned is the word. I think disappointed is the right one,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “He comes out to start training camp, and he’s in superb shape. He makes a play and suffers a setback. Hopefully he comes back sooner rather than later.

“Disappointed is the big word, I think. His heart is broken. He has put a lot into this, and he knows he has to stay healthy to get out there.”

Conley, a first-round pick in 2017, posted on Instagram: “When it rains, it pours, the sun shines brighter.”